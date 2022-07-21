UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security To Be Ensured During Muharram: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2022 | 12:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon chaired a meeting in the Sindh Boys Scouts Auditorium on Wednesday to discuss the security and related arrangements for Muharram.

A large number of religious scholars and officials of district administration, police, rangers, KMC, Water board, KEC, Solid Waste Management Board, and other departments participated in the meeting.

The organizers of the Imambargah pointed out towards the necessary arrangements such as cleanliness around the Imambargahs, provision of light, and safe passages and routes for the procession.

Additional IG Javed Alam Odhu said that complete security would be provided to mourning processions, assemblies and Ullemas during Muharram.

Cooperation with the police and other security agencies should be maintained, he said, adding that any suspicious person seen near the Imambargahs should be reported to the police.

