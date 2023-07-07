Open Menu

Foolproof Security To Be Ensured During Muharram: DPO

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 04:10 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Afzal on Friday said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during Muharram to maintain peace across the district.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for Muharram, the DPO said that no one would be allowed to violate the law and disturb peace in the district.

He said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during Muharram and violators would be treated with iron hands.

He said that a comprehensive body search of all participants of Majalis and mourning procession would be made through using metal detectors and walk-through gates.

He urged the masses to cooperate with security departments in maintaining peace in the district and asked them to keep a vigil on suspicious persons and activities around them and inform the concerned police at the earliest.

