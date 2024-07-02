Foolproof security to be ensured during Muharram: CPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during Muharram in order to prevent any untoward incident across the district.

While visiting various Imambargahs here on Tuesday, the city police officer said that administration of mourning processions and Majalis must play their due role in maintaining peace during Muharram.

He said that no one would be allowed to disturb peace in the district adding that law violators would be treated with iron hands.

He said that police have finalized plan for ensuring foolproof security arrangements during Muharram.

He said that security cameras have been installed at Imambargahs and mourning procession routes while monitoring was being made round the clock through control room.

The CPO also visited Imambargah Laal Kurti and others and directed police officials to remain alert while performing duties at the Imambargahs.