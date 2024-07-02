Foolproof Security To Be Ensured During Muharram: CPO
Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during Muharram in order to prevent any untoward incident across the district.
While visiting various Imambargahs here on Tuesday, the city police officer said that administration of mourning processions and Majalis must play their due role in maintaining peace during Muharram.
He said that no one would be allowed to disturb peace in the district adding that law violators would be treated with iron hands.
He said that police have finalized plan for ensuring foolproof security arrangements during Muharram.
He said that security cameras have been installed at Imambargahs and mourning procession routes while monitoring was being made round the clock through control room.
The CPO also visited Imambargah Laal Kurti and others and directed police officials to remain alert while performing duties at the Imambargahs.
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi granted bail in £190 million case
Justice Aalia Neelum nominated as next LHC CJ
On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159
After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights
Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..
Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI founder's arrest an internal matter of Pakistan: Law minister43 seconds ago
-
Govt committed to protecting people from inflation: CM50 seconds ago
-
Bushra Bibi granted bail in £190 million case2 minutes ago
-
Humidity compels citizens to stay indoors, urgent need for environmental action stressed20 minutes ago
-
DC vows to provide all facilities to tourists20 minutes ago
-
19 children injured, three critically in Matta school collapse21 minutes ago
-
UET showcases 36Final year projects21 minutes ago
-
Justice Aalia Neelum nominated as next LHC CJ23 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews security for Muharram30 minutes ago
-
Minor's body found from canal30 minutes ago
-
Dr Abid Suleri appointed as Member to NSPP board of governors30 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz lays wreath at Ismail Somoni monument31 minutes ago