Foolproof security to be ensured during Pak-WI series: CPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during the One Day International (ODI) series starting from June 08 at Multan Cricket Stadium

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during the One Day International (ODI) series starting from June 08 at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Talking to journalists during his visit of Multan Press Club on Tuesday, the city police officer said that over a 100 heavy generators would be installed at routes of both teams and the cricket lovers in order avoid any inconvenience in case electricity related issues. He said that best security arrangements would be made during the cricket series.

The CPO added that strict action was being taken against criminals and land grabbers across the district. He said that various robber, dacoit and thief gangs have been busted in the city due to which a remarkable decrease in crime ratio has been noticed.

He maintained that the safe city project was in final stages of completion and added that it would help control street crime. He said that police have recovered looted and theft valuables of worth Rs millions during the last six month when he assumed charge of the office.

The CPO said that cases of abduction of kids have also been decreased in the city. He said that police department striving hard to bring positive changes in public dealing adding that police-public coordination need of hour to curb crime from society.

President Multan Press Club Shakeel Anjum lauded the efforts of CPO Khurram Shahzad Haider and the police department for eradication of crime.