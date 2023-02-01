Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana said that foolproof security arrangements would be made during Pakistan Super League (PSL) event going to be started at Multan Cricket Stadium on 13th February.

During his visit to the stadium and route to review security arrangements here on Wednesday, he said all possible resources would be utilized to make the 8th PSL event successful.

He said foolproof security would be provided to players, match officials and public.

He said a proper traffic plan would be made to facilitate masses by preventing traffic-related issues.

SSP operations Syed Ali briefed the city police officer about the security measures.