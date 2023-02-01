UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security To Be Ensured During PSL: CPO

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana said that foolproof security arrangements would be made during Pakistan Super League (PSL) event going to be started at Multan Cricket Stadium on 13th February.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana said that foolproof security arrangements would be made during Pakistan Super League (PSL) event going to be started at Multan cricket Stadium on 13th February.

During his visit to the stadium and route to review security arrangements here on Wednesday, he said all possible resources would be utilized to make the 8th PSL event successful.

He said foolproof security would be provided to players, match officials and public.

He said a proper traffic plan would be made to facilitate masses by preventing traffic-related issues.

SSP operations Syed Ali briefed the city police officer about the security measures.

Related Topics

Cricket Multan Police Pakistan Super League Visit Traffic February Event All

Recent Stories

16-member delegation of SMC meets Commissioner

16-member delegation of SMC meets Commissioner

6 minutes ago
 Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) signs MOU ..

Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) signs MOU with National Radio & Telecom ..

7 minutes ago
 'Cultural, Folk night' enthralls audience

'Cultural, Folk night' enthralls audience

6 minutes ago
 Ahmad Awais' plea sent to full bench

Ahmad Awais' plea sent to full bench

6 minutes ago
 UK Reapplying to Join EU Will Be 'Total Disaster' ..

UK Reapplying to Join EU Will Be 'Total Disaster' - British Expert

13 minutes ago
 Stakeholders should find out permanent solution of ..

Stakeholders should find out permanent solution of terrorism: Minister Abdul Sha ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.