UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security To Be Ensured During PSL: CPO

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 11:43 PM

Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana said that arrangements have been finalized and foolproof security would be provided to players, officials and spectators during the 8th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) starting from February 13 at Multan Cricket Stadium

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana said that arrangements have been finalized and foolproof security would be provided to players, officials and spectators during the 8th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) starting from February 13 at Multan Cricket Stadium.

During a meeting with players and officials of PSL here at a local hotel on Wednesday, the CPO said all possible efforts were being made to ensure foolproof security arrangements during the mega event.

He said the cricket lovers of Multan were much excited about the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), adding that the police department would ensure the best arrangements with comprehensive planning to prevent any mishap.

He also welcomed the players and officials in the city of saints for the mega event of cricket.

SSP Operations Syed Ali, SSP RIB Rao Naeem Shahid and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Cricket Multan Police Pakistan Super League Hotel February Event All From Best Love

Recent Stories

US Not Involved in Sabotaging Nord Stream Pipeline ..

US Not Involved in Sabotaging Nord Stream Pipelines - Pentagon

15 minutes ago
 EU Proposes Donors' Conference to Mobilize Quake R ..

EU Proposes Donors' Conference to Mobilize Quake Relief Aid to Turkey, Syria

15 minutes ago
 French authorities pass Russian Olympic problem to ..

French authorities pass Russian Olympic problem to IOC

16 minutes ago
 EU to host donor conference on Syria, Turkey quake ..

EU to host donor conference on Syria, Turkey quake aid

16 minutes ago
 The search for the truth about the MH17 disaster

The search for the truth about the MH17 disaster

13 minutes ago
 Bus crashes into Montreal day care, seriously inju ..

Bus crashes into Montreal day care, seriously injuring children

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.