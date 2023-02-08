Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana said that arrangements have been finalized and foolproof security would be provided to players, officials and spectators during the 8th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) starting from February 13 at Multan Cricket Stadium

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana said that arrangements have been finalized and foolproof security would be provided to players, officials and spectators during the 8th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) starting from February 13 at Multan Cricket Stadium.

During a meeting with players and officials of PSL here at a local hotel on Wednesday, the CPO said all possible efforts were being made to ensure foolproof security arrangements during the mega event.

He said the cricket lovers of Multan were much excited about the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), adding that the police department would ensure the best arrangements with comprehensive planning to prevent any mishap.

He also welcomed the players and officials in the city of saints for the mega event of cricket.

SSP Operations Syed Ali, SSP RIB Rao Naeem Shahid and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.