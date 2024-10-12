Open Menu

Foolproof Security To Be Ensured For Dr. Zakir Naik’s Visit: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Foolproof security to be ensured for Dr. Zakir Naik’s visit: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Punjab Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Peace and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique, announced that stringent security arrangements have been put in place for the visit of renowned religious scholar Dr. Zakir Naik. He made this assurance while presiding over a meeting held at the Department of Home on Saturday to review security preparations for the event .

Khawaja Salman Rafique stated that all relevant institutions have been instructed to ensure foolproof security during Dr. Zakir Naik's public gatherings scheduled at various locations. “The implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) must be ensured to maintain peace and order at all public events,” he emphasized.

The meeting was attended by Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan, along with key security and administrative officials.

Punjab Home Secretary Noor Ul Amin Mengal provided a detailed briefing on the security plan for Dr. Zakir Naik’s visit. The meeting reviewed security measures to ensure a peaceful and safe environment during the religious scholar's engagements in the province.

Other attendees included Khateeb Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abul Khabir Azad, Secretary Auqaf Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari, Special Secretary Home Fazal ur Rehman, Additional IG Chaudhry Sultan, DIG CTD and Special Branch, Commissioner Lahore, DC Lahore, DIG Operations Lahore, and other concerned officials.

The provincial government aims to ensure that all gatherings are conducted smoothly while maintaining public safety and security across the region during Dr. Zakir Naik’s visit.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Visit Mosque Event All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

3 hours ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

10 hours ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

19 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

23 hours ago
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

1 day ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

1 day ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

1 day ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

1 day ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

1 day ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan