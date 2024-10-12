Foolproof Security To Be Ensured For Dr. Zakir Naik’s Visit: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Punjab Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Peace and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique, announced that stringent security arrangements have been put in place for the visit of renowned religious scholar Dr. Zakir Naik. He made this assurance while presiding over a meeting held at the Department of Home on Saturday to review security preparations for the event .
Khawaja Salman Rafique stated that all relevant institutions have been instructed to ensure foolproof security during Dr. Zakir Naik's public gatherings scheduled at various locations. “The implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) must be ensured to maintain peace and order at all public events,” he emphasized.
The meeting was attended by Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan, along with key security and administrative officials.
Punjab Home Secretary Noor Ul Amin Mengal provided a detailed briefing on the security plan for Dr. Zakir Naik’s visit. The meeting reviewed security measures to ensure a peaceful and safe environment during the religious scholar's engagements in the province.
Other attendees included Khateeb Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abul Khabir Azad, Secretary Auqaf Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari, Special Secretary Home Fazal ur Rehman, Additional IG Chaudhry Sultan, DIG CTD and Special Branch, Commissioner Lahore, DC Lahore, DIG Operations Lahore, and other concerned officials.
The provincial government aims to ensure that all gatherings are conducted smoothly while maintaining public safety and security across the region during Dr. Zakir Naik’s visit.
