Open Menu

Foolproof Security To Be Ensured On Baisakhi Festival : DC

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Foolproof security to be ensured on Baisakhi festival : DC

HASSAN ABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Attock Rao Atif Raza on Thursday said the district administration was making arrangements for ensuring foolproof security for Sikh pilgrims on the occasion of “Baisakhi festival”

He stated this while visiting Gurdwara Panja Sahib here.

District Police Officer (DPO), Dr Sardar Ghias Gul Khan was also present on the occasion.

The DPO said that providing foolproof security to the people during religious festival was the prime duty of the police.

They also reviewed security arrangements for Baisakhi Festival 2025.

Over 7000 Sikh pilgrims will visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib during the festival.

Over 1500 police personnel had been deputed to ensure security during the festival, the DPO added.

APP/ghh/378

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

8 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

8 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

10 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

10 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

10 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

11 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

11 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

11 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

12 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan