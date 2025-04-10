Foolproof Security To Be Ensured On Baisakhi Festival : DC
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 02:50 PM
HASSAN ABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Attock Rao Atif Raza on Thursday said the district administration was making arrangements for ensuring foolproof security for Sikh pilgrims on the occasion of “Baisakhi festival”
He stated this while visiting Gurdwara Panja Sahib here.
District Police Officer (DPO), Dr Sardar Ghias Gul Khan was also present on the occasion.
The DPO said that providing foolproof security to the people during religious festival was the prime duty of the police.
They also reviewed security arrangements for Baisakhi Festival 2025.
Over 7000 Sikh pilgrims will visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib during the festival.
Over 1500 police personnel had been deputed to ensure security during the festival, the DPO added.
APP/ghh/378
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held7 hours ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices7 hours ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan7 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal7 hours ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties7 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus8 hours ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 20258 hours ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad8 hours ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight8 hours ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package8 hours ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik8 hours ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP8 hours ago