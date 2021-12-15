Foolproof security to be ensured on Christmas: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :A Christmas cake cutting ceremony was held at Deputy Commissioner(DC) Office here on Wednesday.

Chairing a meeting to review the security arrangements for Christmas with the representatives of the Christian community, the DC said that foolproof security would be provided at their worship places as usual with complete freedom.

Muhammad Ali said that all minorities, including Christians, enjoyed equal rights in Pakistan, and all should work hard to develop the country.

The DC said the churches in the city would be given full protection, and additional police personnel would be deployed.

On the occasion, the Christian community thanked the DC for cutting the Christmas cake and added that the Deputy Commissioner's participation in their religious festivities was a source of joy and happiness.

Senior Pastor Adil Masih Gul, Pastor Nasir, Pastor Shahbaz Bota, Pastor Johnson Masih and other representatives of the Christian community were also present.