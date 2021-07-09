Foolproof security to be ensured on Eid, Muharram: Addl IGP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan on Friday said that arrangements would be made to ensure foolproof security during Eid-Ul-Azha and Muharram to prevent any untoward incident across the South Punjab.

Addressing a video link conference with senior officers of the South Punjab here, the additional IGP said that special task has been given to officers concerned for foolproof security arrangements at sensitive places.

He said that the police department has launched a comprehensive action against criminals gangs at "Kacha" areas of South Punjab.

He said that police would continue efforts under proper planning to maintain law and order situation in the region.

He directed officers concerned to improve proper patrolling in their respective areas in order to prevent rising incidents of cattle theft before Eid-Ul-Azha. He also asked them to tighten noose against criminals involved in kidnapping and other heinous crimes under zero tolerance policy.

Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said that the trend of crimes can be ascertained through properly focusing data of emergency calls of 15 helpline before launching action to curb the crime.

He directed district police officers to form special teams to arrest proclaimed offenders and court absconders in their respective areas.

The additional IGP South Punjab stated that the welfare of the officials was top priority adding that performance could not be improved without improving morale of the officials.

He said that the target of providing justice to masses at their doorstep can only be achieved through the eradication of tout from police stations.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali said that the law and order situation was satisfactory in Multan region adding that action against criminals was continued through a proper coordination between police and other security departments.