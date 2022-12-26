Foolproof security to be ensured on new year night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The district police will ensure foolproof security arrangements on new year night.

Presiding over a meeting held to review security arrangements on new year night here on Monday, CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani directed to take appropriate measures for the protection of lives and properties of the people.

He said that no one would be allowed to take law into hands, adding that aerial firing, one-wheeling, zigzag driving and illegalities would not be allowed.

He directed for effective patrolling by elite force and dolphin force teams, besides setting up pickets at police station level.

The senior police officer directed the superintendents police of all towns to monitor security arrangements vigilantly.