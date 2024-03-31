Foolproof security to be ensured on Yaum-e-Ali: CPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Police will make foolproof security arrangements on Yaum-e-Shahadat-e-Hazrat Ali (May Allah be pleased with him) here on April 1 (21st Ramzanul Mubarak) Monday.

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia visited the city on Sunday and reviewed security arrangements on the routes of mourning processions to be taken in connection with the day of martyrdom of Hazrat Ali. He said that 13 processions and 40 Majalis would be arranged on Yaum-e-Ali in Faisalabad and the police department had deputed 1602 personnel for their security.

He said that 18 GOs, 213 Upper Subordinates and 1371 constables would perform security duties on Yaum-e-Ali whereas 53 teams of Elite Force and Dolphin Force would patrol especially in sensitive areas of the district.

He said that 11 reserves would remain standby in Police Lines to deal with any emergency whereas special police pickets would be set up at all entry and exit points to keep a vigilant eye on the movement of suspects, he added.

He said that the police would provide four-layer security to Majalis and processions at all places. In the first cordon, volunteers would conduct body search and identification of the participants while walk-through gates and metal detectors would be used at the third security cordon. In other two cordons, security personnel would watch and keep a vigilant eye on the suspects and miscreants. Snipers would also be deployed on rooftops of important buildings to deal with any emergency, he added.