Foolproof Security To Be Ensured On Yaum-e-Ali: CPO
Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Police will make foolproof security arrangements on Yaum-e-Shahadat-e-Hazrat Ali (May Allah be pleased with him) here on April 1 (21st Ramzanul Mubarak) Monday.
City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia visited the city on Sunday and reviewed security arrangements on the routes of mourning processions to be taken in connection with the day of martyrdom of Hazrat Ali. He said that 13 processions and 40 Majalis would be arranged on Yaum-e-Ali in Faisalabad and the police department had deputed 1602 personnel for their security.
He said that 18 GOs, 213 Upper Subordinates and 1371 constables would perform security duties on Yaum-e-Ali whereas 53 teams of Elite Force and Dolphin Force would patrol especially in sensitive areas of the district.
He said that 11 reserves would remain standby in Police Lines to deal with any emergency whereas special police pickets would be set up at all entry and exit points to keep a vigilant eye on the movement of suspects, he added.
He said that the police would provide four-layer security to Majalis and processions at all places. In the first cordon, volunteers would conduct body search and identification of the participants while walk-through gates and metal detectors would be used at the third security cordon. In other two cordons, security personnel would watch and keep a vigilant eye on the suspects and miscreants. Snipers would also be deployed on rooftops of important buildings to deal with any emergency, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
841 profiteers fined7 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi felicitates Christian community on Easter7 minutes ago
-
Youm-e- Ali RA security plan reviews7 minutes ago
-
SHO among 3 suspended over custodial death7 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of gang-rape of midwife17 minutes ago
-
97 power pilferers netted in South Punjab27 minutes ago
-
Faithfuls sit in Aitkaf for last Ashra of Ramadan27 minutes ago
-
Efforts on to ensure availability of quality food items at fixed rates: Bilal Yasin27 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui terms agreement between jail administration and Imran Khan as open mockery of law, prison m ..37 minutes ago
-
Easter celebrated in Bahawalpur37 minutes ago
-
Ruk Sindhi’s Book Launching ceremony held in Hyderabad37 minutes ago
-
SP Sadar Division inspects Lachi police station and Muslimabad check post37 minutes ago