UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security To Be Ensured To Chinese Companies: Sheikh

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 08:40 PM

Foolproof security to be ensured to Chinese companies: Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said that foolproof security will be provided to the members of Chinese companies functioning in Pakistan.

Sheikh Rashid was speaking to the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong who visited him at his residence to discuss matters of mutual interest between the two countries. During the meeting, the Chinese envoy and the interior minister also discussed the bilateral ties between Pakistan and China.

The minister told the Chinese envoy that the government would take further measures to ensure security to Chinese nationals working in Pakistan.

The minister said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will not become a victim of any external conspiracy. He added, "No one can become a hurdle in the relations between Pakistan and China".

The Dasu Hydropower Bus incident also came under discussion during the meeting. It was decided that the investigation into the incident would be completed as soon as possible.

The Chinese envoy said that a number of Chinese companies were working in Pakistan on several projects. He said that the Chinese government was thankful to the interior ministry for the provision of facilities to its nationals working in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Interior Ministry Interior Minister China CPEC Rashid Sunday Government

Recent Stories

NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and p ..

NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and preventive measures

40 minutes ago
 Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of re ..

Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of registered companies during H1 2 ..

3 hours ago
 15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 reco ..

UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

4 hours ago
 Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rah ..

Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rahmania Mall, Sharjah

5 hours ago
 DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for ..

DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for over 3,000 students

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.