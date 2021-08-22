UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security To Be Ensured To Chinese Citizens: Sheikh

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 08:30 PM

Foolproof security to be ensured to Chinese citizens: Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Sunday said that foolproof security will be ensured to Chinese citizens and companies functioning in Pakistan.

Sheikh Rasheed was speaking to the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong who visited him at his residence to discuss matters of mutual interest between the two countries. During the meeting, the Chinese envoy and the interior minister also discussed the bilateral ties between Pakistan and China and the overall regional situation.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the region has got great importance due to changing situation in Afghanistan. He added long-lasting peace in Afghanistan was important for the region as well as for the international world.

He said that Pakistan will continue playing its role in maintaining peace in Afghanistan and for a stable government.

He added the government of Pakistan was providing full assistance to those leaving Afghanistan.

The minister told the Chinese envoy that the government will take further measures to ensure security to Chinese nationals working in Pakistan.

He said that a joint strategy was being prepared for the security of Chinese citizens. He added, "No one can become a hurdle in the relations and joint ventures between Pakistan and China".

The Chinese envoy said that a number of Chinese companies were working in Pakistan on several projects. He said that the Chinese government was thankful to the interior ministry for the provision of facilities to its nationals working in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World Interior Ministry Interior Minister China Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Book Authority continues international cul ..

Sharjah Book Authority continues international cultural campaign in Paris

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler gifts 4 rare manuscripts to HQA

Sharjah Ruler gifts 4 rare manuscripts to HQA

46 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi donates proceeds of her work to a ..

Bodour Al Qasimi donates proceeds of her work to aid Gaza-based library

1 hour ago
 UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executi ..

UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executive Council activities

2 hours ago
 Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 202 ..

Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 2021

2 hours ago
 UAEU reveals futuristic pavilion at Expo 2020 Duba ..

UAEU reveals futuristic pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.