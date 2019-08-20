Foolproof security to be made during Muharram: DC Ghotki

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ghotki, Muhammad Khalid Saleem has said that foolproof security arrangements would be made during Muharram-ul-Haram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ghotki, Muhammad Khalid Saleem has said that foolproof security arrangements would be made during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Presiding a meeting at his office on Tuesday, the DC directed officials that public representatives, Ulema and Zakrine from all schools of thought and notables of the area should also be taken onboard while implementing security and other arrangements in Muharram.

The DC said that all the government departments, including police,TMAs, Health, Civil Defence and other departments have been directed to ensure arrangements for maintaining security, peace, cleanliness, availability of lights, drinking water, CCTV cameras and walk-through gates on the routes of Muharram processions and places of Majalis.

The control rooms at district and sub-divisional levels should be established with a view to ensure integrated liaison between the police, administration and other government departments for ensuring effective implementation of the security plan and arrangements during Muharram.