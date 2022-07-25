Foolproof security to be made for Muharram ul Harram: CPO

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari on Monday said that strict security arrangements would be ensured for Muharram-ul-Harram to maintain peace and harmony in the region.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, the CPO said that the security standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be followed in letter and spirit, adding that no negligence would be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the responsible officials.

He urged the masses to avoid standing on the rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the routes of mourning processions.

Police high-ups would monitor all the main congregations, the CPO said, adding that picketing and patrolling must be intensified during dispersal of religions gatherings.

"The month of Muharram-ul- Haram teaches us a lesson to maintain an atmosphere of patience and brotherhood and for this purpose it is necessary that ulema of all religious sects should play their complete role for peace and mutual coexistence," he added.

He made it clear that it was the prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.