Foolproof security to be made on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH):Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Monday said that foolproof security will be provided to the processions of Rabi-ul-Awal and we will make the procession routes motor-able and try to solve the basic problems immediately.

The Administrator expressed these views while addressing a meeting on the arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awal here on Monday.

He said that Karachi was the city of lovers of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and "Loving the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the faith and belief of all of us.

On the occasion, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon welcomed the participants in the meeting.

On the occasion, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Religious Affairs Fayyaz Butt, Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Sector Commander Abdullah Shah Ghazi, Wing Brigadier Bilal, MD Karachi Water and Sewerage board Asadullah Khan, Deputy Commissioners of all districts, Administrators, Municipal Commissioners, Senior Superintendent Police and other officers were also present.

Former Federal Minister Haji Hanif Tayyab, Dr. Ferozuddin Rahmani, Maulana Yaqub Attari, Maulana Akbar Dars, Syed Rafiq Shah, Nasir Hussain Khan, Saleem Rajput, Muhammad Asif Raza Qadri, Khalid Noor, Maulana Saleem Attari, Qazi Ahmad Noorani, Syed Masroor Ahmad, Qari Zameer, Mohammad Mustafa Rahmani, Syed Shadab Hussain, Muhammad Raza Qadri Advocate, Mufti Mohammad Abid and other scholars and the organizers of Rabi-ul-Awal processions addressed. They presented various suggestions and assured the Administrator Karachi of their full cooperation.

On this occasion, a special prayer was offered for 'Mohsin-e-Pakistan' and the great nuclear scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that they are in constant touch with institutions to resolve the issues identified by scholars and organizers so that they can be resolved without any delay.

"Scholars can play their role for the promotion of inter-faith harmony during Rabi-ul-Awal which is a month of blessings and happiness," he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that they are with the scholars and will use their guidance to solve the problems.

The city administration will provide all possible facilities by contacting all the organizations in connection with the Rabi-ul-Awal events.

He said that the security situation in the city has been brought under control with the help of law enforcement agencies and we will see better arrangements in the future as per the instructions of Sindh Chief Minister.

"For Rabi-ul-Awal processions, the city wardens of KMC will be on duty with the traffic police and all the routes of the processions will be improved," the Administrator said.

On the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), the main building of KMC, Frere Hall and other buildings of KMC will be decorated with green light bulbs.

"I would also request the IG Sindh, SSPs and the management of the Chief Minister's House to decorate their buildings in the same manner," he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that ambulance service would be provided on the routes of Rabi-ul-Awal processions.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon said that instructions have been issued to all Deputy Commissioners regarding arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awal processions to ensure the best possible arrangements.

"No compromise will be made on security issues," he added.