Foolproof Security To Be Provided At Shopping Centres; RPO

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 08:07 PM

Foolproof security to be provided at shopping centres; RPO

Foolproof security arrangements are being made to give a special cover to shopping areas so that customers, as well as traders, could feel a sense of security during the Holy month of Ramzan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Foolproof security arrangements are being made to give a special cover to shopping areas so that customers, as well as traders, could feel a sense of security during the Holy month of Ramzan.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmer said this while talking to a delegation of City trade bodies here at his office on Monday.

He said that the business community was the country's asset and providing security to businessmen was the prime task of the Police.

RPO said that coordination between traders and police was indispensable for maintaining law and order, adding problems being faced by the business community including traffic congestion, elimination of encroachments, professional beggars, would be resolved on priority and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.

The RPO said that police would provide all kinds of assistance to the business community for the installation and monitoring of CCTV cameras in markets as the use of the latest technology has become crucial to curb crime.

On the occasion, traders assured the RPO that always cooperated with the administration and all possible cooperation would be extended to the police to eradicate crime in the city.

President Markazi Anjuman Tajraan Sharjeel Mir, President Dalgarah Bazar Haji Asif Akram, President Drug Association Zahid Bakhtawari and others were present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

