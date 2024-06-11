Foolproof security to be provided during Eid, Muharram: RPO

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO), Nasir Mahmood Satti Tuesday said that arrangements would be made to ensure foolproof security during Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram to prevent any untoward incident across the district.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons here.

The RPO said that special task had been assigned to officers concerned for making foolproof security arrangements at sensitive places.

He stressed the need for special security measures at cattle markets, bazaars, places of worship, and all key locations.

He further directed effective measures to check public and recreational places and transport hubs, discourage the display of weapons, and prevent carrying firearms.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order during Eid-ul-Azha and to report any suspicious or illegal activities to their nearest police station promptly.

The RPO also directed to take effective and foolproof security measures for sectarian harmony during Muharram.

He said the implementation of the Muharram security plan would be ensured with the cooperation of Religious scholars, adding special security would be provided to all mosques and Imambargahs during the holy month.

The RPO further said that despite all the challenges, including terrorism, the KP police and security forces demonstrated their mettle on all fronts and foil the nefarious designs of anti state elements.

He said the welfare of the police was also among priorities however, the black sheep of the department causing disrespect for the force would be given exemplary punishment.