Foolproof security to be provided for Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (PBUH) processions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Plans have been made to keep peace and security during Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (PBUH) processions in the entire district, while aerial surveillance would also be maintained for all the processions on 12 Rabi ul Awal.

Presiding over a meeting to review security arrangements for Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (PBUH) processions, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Capt (Retd) Qasim Ijaz said that nothing could be more important than the maintenance of law and order; therefore, maximum attention has been paid in this direction.

The ADC said foolproof arrangements would be ensured to prevent any untoward incident in the city. He also passed instructions to all town municipal officers regarding lighting, patchwork, installation of manhole covers, traffic management, parking and removal of hanging electrical wires.

He said that Milad-Un-Nabi processions would be monitored through CCTV, and these cameras must be completely functional.

The Commissioner further said that senior police officers would accompany the main processions.

Qasim stressed the need for maintaining an atmosphere of religious harmony and brotherhood through divisional and district peace committees in their respective areas.

Senior officials of various district departments, including Ulema and the trader's representative, were present at the meeting.