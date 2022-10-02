UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security To Be Provided For Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (PBUH) Processions

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Foolproof security to be provided for Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (PBUH) processions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Plans have been made to keep peace and security during Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (PBUH) processions in the entire district, while aerial surveillance would also be maintained for all the processions on 12 Rabi ul Awal.

Presiding over a meeting to review security arrangements for Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (PBUH) processions, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Capt (Retd) Qasim Ijaz said that nothing could be more important than the maintenance of law and order; therefore, maximum attention has been paid in this direction.

The ADC said foolproof arrangements would be ensured to prevent any untoward incident in the city. He also passed instructions to all town municipal officers regarding lighting, patchwork, installation of manhole covers, traffic management, parking and removal of hanging electrical wires.

He said that Milad-Un-Nabi processions would be monitored through CCTV, and these cameras must be completely functional.

The Commissioner further said that senior police officers would accompany the main processions.

Qasim stressed the need for maintaining an atmosphere of religious harmony and brotherhood through divisional and district peace committees in their respective areas.

Senior officials of various district departments, including Ulema and the trader's representative, were present at the meeting.

Related Topics

Police Traffic All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

11 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

20 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

20 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

20 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.