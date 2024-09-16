Foolproof security to be provided on Eid-e-Milad: Information Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Bokhari said that a comprehensive strategy would be implemented to provide foolproof security on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) across the province.

Briefing the media about Milad arrangements at Commissioner Officer here on Monday, she said that 2467 Milad processions would be taken out in addition to 1581 Mahafil across the province. More than 55,000 police officials were deputed for Milad security in addition to activating CTD Jawans for checking of processions participants, especially in sensitive areas, she added.

She said that CCTV cameras were also activated in Faisalabad and Milad processions would be monitored through control rooms which were established at divisional levels across the province. "Jashn-e-Milad is a prestigious event. Hence, the government, on special directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, will facilitate the faithful to maximum extent in addition to distributing sweets and Halwa among the participants of Milad processions," she added.

She said that Milad processions and Mahafil were divided into different categories for their proper monitoring through the Safe City project. "Police and other law enforcement agencies will perform their duties in shifts and keep an eye on the movement of suspects so that their nefarious designs could be foiled. The local administration will act upon the suggestions and proposals of peace committees. However, citizens should also cooperate with security departments so that Milad events could be celebrated in a befitting manner," she maintained.

She said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz would monitor Milad activities herself and Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development Zeeshan Rafique and she had been assigned Milad duties in Faisalabad.

She said that buildings of all government departments and bazaars were decorated whereas separate meetings were held with religious leaders for ensuring peace. "Local administration will receive Milad processions to be taken out from Jhang Bazaar and Ghulam Muhammad Abad at Clock Tower Chowk and for this purpose all arrangements have been finalized," she added.

Responding to a question, she said that the government was introducing amendments to the Constitution after consulting and taking other police parties into confidence as the amendments were imperative for the provision of low-cost and speedy justice to the masses. "However, some elements are creating hindrance as their leader is hesitating from negotiation because he wanted an NRO but he would remember that no NRO would be granted to him in any case including the May 9 mayhem," she added.

She said that Pakistan was the first priority of the PML-N and it would not surrender before the ambitions of one man who wanted to create anarchy and chaos in the country. She, however, expressed dismay over a "non-cooperative" attitude of Faisalabadies with the PML-N and said that the party had completed a large number of development project in the district. "CM Maryam Nawaz will visit Faisalabad soon and initiate a number of development schemes under a comprehensive program," she added.

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed was also present.