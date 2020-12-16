UrduPoint.com
Foolproof Security To Be Provided On The Eve Of Christmas: DPO

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Foolproof security to be provided on the eve of Christmas: DPO

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Yasir Afridi Wednesday said that police would provide foolproof security to the Christian community during the eve of Christmas.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting at his office.

Yasir Afridi congratulated the Christian community of Abbottabad and said that minorities are the pride of Pakistan, they are law abiding and peace loving citizens of Pakistan and served the country with religious zeal.

He said that police would provide security to the Churches at the occasion of Christmas where besides police, Elite Force, Special Branch, Bomb Disposal Squad, CTD Force, District Security Branch, Canine Unit and ladies police force would also be deputed.

In the meeting, SP Malik Ejaz, delegations of Christian and Hindu communities were also present.

