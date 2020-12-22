Foolproof security to be provided to churches: DPO

District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Kishwar on Tuesday said that foolproof security would be ensured for 179 churches across the district in connection with Christmas Day

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Kishwar on Tuesday said that foolproof security would be ensured for 179 churches across the district in connection with Christmas Day.

Addressing a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held to express solidarity with the Christian community at District Police Lines, he said that protection of citizens' lives and properties without any discrimination of caste, creed, color and religion, was the duty of police.

DPO Imran Kishwar and other police officers cut a cake with the members of Christian community and congratulated them on the occasion of Christmas.

The DPO also gave away cash prizes to members of Christian community.

Chaudhry Noor Elahi, Chaudhry Shan Elahi, Pastor Munir and members of Christian community attended the ceremony.