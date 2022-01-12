UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security To Be Provided To Foreign Investors Coming To Participate In Expos: IGP

Published January 12, 2022

Foolproof security to be provided to foreign investors coming to participate in expos: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that providing a peaceful environment to local and foreign investors and business stakeholders was one of the top priorities of the Punjab Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that providing a peaceful environment to local and foreign investors and business stakeholders was one of the top priorities of the Punjab Police.

He said that all possible measures would be taken by utilizing all available resources.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a three-member delegation of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan at Central Police Office here on Wednesday. The three-member delegation included Director Khalil Rasool, Director Allah Dad Tarar and Deputy Director Rafia Syed.

During the meeting, security of two international exhibitions were discussed which would be held in Lahore next month.

The IGP directed the Lahore Police to maintain close coordination with the officers of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and ensure security arrangements under a comprehensive strategy for peaceful conduct of two World Business Expos to be held next month. He said that foolproof security would be provided to local and foreign investors coming to participate in the 10th WaxNet Exhibition and Pakistan Engineering and Healthcare Show.

The IGP reiterated that police would take all possible steps to protect business activities so that trade and business affairs could run smoothly. He said that along with the business expo, a detailed plan would be formulated for the security of residences and transportation of the distinguished guests.

Talking to the delegation, the IGP said that for the protection of foreign nationals and investors, Punjab police had set up a specialized force known as Special Protection Unit (SPU) which were available to all foreign nationals, investors and experts visiting Punjab.

The SPU take security measures from the registration counter at the airport for foreigners, he said.

He said that best measures would be taken as per SOPs for the protection of all foreign investorscoming to Pakistan to participate in Business Expo.

The TDAP delegation thanked the IG Punjab for providing security and assurance of cooperation.

