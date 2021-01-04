UrduPoint.com
Foolproof Security To Be Provided To Foreigners: SSP Operations

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 08:18 PM

Foolproof security to be provided to foreigners: SSP Operations

SSP Operations Multan Captain (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider has said that foolproof security would be provided to foreigners working on various development projects in Multan

Holding a meeting with focal persons of foreigners performing duties on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other projects here on Monday, SSP Operations said that it was responsibility of police to provide protection to the foreigners.

Holding a meeting with focal persons of foreigners performing duties on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other projects here on Monday, SSP Operations said that it was responsibility of police to provide protection to the foreigners.

He urged focal persons to keep in touch with senior police officers in order to seek security in any situation.

Caption (retd) Zeeshan Haider further said that a mobile application would provided to foreigners in order to generate security alert in case of any emergency like situation.

He directed Incharged Security Shabana Saif to give guide lines to the officials deployed on security of foreigners and further asked her to increase security if needed.

He said that it was top priority of the police to protect lives and properties of the masses and there would be no compromise on it.

More Stories From Pakistan

