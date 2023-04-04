Foolproof security to be provided to foreigners

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock Rao Atif Raza and District Police Officer (DPO) Sardar Ghiyas Gull Khan on Tuesday visited the Chinese Project Hattian in Tehsil Hazro and reviewed the security arrangements.

Talking to APP, he said that Attock Police has made foolproof security arrangements for foreigners, engineers and workers. Police are ready round the clock to avert any untoward situation.