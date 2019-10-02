Foolproof security to be provided to Pak-Lanka cricket matches: IGP

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan said on Wednesday the Punjab police would provide foolproof security to Sri Lankan team players and officials visiting Pakistan for cricket series

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab , Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan said on Wednesday the Punjab police would provide foolproof security to Sri Lankan team players and officials visiting Pakistan for cricket series.

Addressing a high level meeting here at Central Police Office, he urged the officers that during the security arrangements, it must be ensured that citizens were least bothered by traffic management and blockade of routes.

He further said that close monitoring of hotels, stadiums and routes of teams should be ensured by safe city cameras, whereas, snipers must be deputed on roof tops of those buildings situated in the way from airport to hotel and stadium as well at different positions.

He said that CCPO Lahore along with other senior officers should inspect security arrangements and also brief the deputed officials along with provision of food to them on time.

A detailed discussion regarding security of Pak-Sri Lanka matches at Qaddafi stadium was discussed during the session.

In the meeting, CCPO Lahore BA Nasir briefing the IG Punjab, informed that as per the security of PSL matches, this time also proper security arrangements are being done for players and also for the fans of cricket that will come to enjoy matches so that they may fully encourage the players.

The IG Punjab directed officers and said that an uninterrupted and efficient plan of patrolling by Dolphin, Peru and other patrolling forces should be devised and monitoring officers sitting in safe city head office should keep the field officers and officials fully aware of the situation. He further said that search, sweep and combing operations should be conducted at Ferozewala, Band Road, Slums, Bus Stations, Hotels and Inns for security arrangements and if resources are required regarding security measures then central police office should be contacted immediately.

Additional IGs, CCPO Lahore, DIGs with other officers were present in the session.