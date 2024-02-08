Foolproof Security To Ensure Peaceful Elections.
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 01:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Over 26,000 police,army and rangers personnel were performing duty to ensure peaceful general elections in Lahore.
According to a spokesperson,CCTV cameras have been installed at more than 4,300 police stations in the city, while Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Bilal Siddique Kamyana and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Lahore, Ali Nasir Rizvi were patrolling different areas of the city.
Lady police officers have been deployed at women's polling stations.
Polling in Lahore's 14 national and 30 provincial assemblies Constituencies started at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm.
Heavy police contingents have been deployed in sensitive areas to prevent any violation of Section-144 during polling.
Recent Stories
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CCTV cameras in use for monitoring polling process says DIG Sukkur8 minutes ago
-
DIG Hyderabad visits security control room8 minutes ago
-
CM KP inspects Election Control Room in Home Department17 minutes ago
-
ECP directs PEMRA to issue warning to two private channels for code violation18 minutes ago
-
Voters throng to polling stations in Swat, Buner, Shangla despite cold weather conditions28 minutes ago
-
Polling continues peacefully in Nawabshah28 minutes ago
-
SP visits polling stations, reviews security arrangements38 minutes ago
-
Election monitoring control room fully functional, connected38 minutes ago
-
Election Commissioner visits polling stations to assess electoral process38 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz cast votes at Model Town38 minutes ago
-
Palijo claims polling agents expelled from some polling stations48 minutes ago
-
CEC monitors polls at central control centre48 minutes ago