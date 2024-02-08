Open Menu

Foolproof Security To Ensure Peaceful Voting In City

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 12:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Special security arrangements have been put in place for holding peaceful election process in the provincial capital.

Almost 26,000 police personnel were performing security duty at polling stations in the city.

Most polling stations in Lahore had been declared sensitive. Of 4354 polling stations, 1120 had been placed under category A 3107 had been placed under category B while remaining polling stations fall under category C with no issue there.

Polling process was being monitored with CCTVs cameras.

Additional personnel,Dolphin Force and other teams including Quick Response had also be deployed at highly sensitive polling stations. Police officers were in full contact with all institutions including security agencies, armed forces and district administration.

It was pertinent to mention that polling process was ongoing peaceful at all polling stations in the metropolis and no untoward incident has been reported so far from anywhere in the city till filing of this story.

