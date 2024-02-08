Foolproof Security To Ensure Peaceful Voting In City
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 12:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Special security arrangements have been put in place for holding peaceful election process in the provincial capital.
Almost 26,000 police personnel were performing security duty at polling stations in the city.
Most polling stations in Lahore had been declared sensitive. Of 4354 polling stations, 1120 had been placed under category A 3107 had been placed under category B while remaining polling stations fall under category C with no issue there.
Polling process was being monitored with CCTVs cameras.
Additional personnel,Dolphin Force and other teams including Quick Response had also be deployed at highly sensitive polling stations. Police officers were in full contact with all institutions including security agencies, armed forces and district administration.
It was pertinent to mention that polling process was ongoing peaceful at all polling stations in the metropolis and no untoward incident has been reported so far from anywhere in the city till filing of this story.
Recent Stories
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Solangi appeals 120 m voters to cast vote for better Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
RPO visits sensitive polling stations2 minutes ago
-
Police make tight security arrangements for 2781 polling stations of Rwp district: CPO2 minutes ago
-
Dera’s DPO visits polling stations for examining security12 minutes ago
-
DG Rangers assesses election security, orders enhanced measures12 minutes ago
-
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues15 minutes ago
-
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day19 minutes ago
-
Polling in PS-24 Sukkur continues peaceful22 minutes ago
-
Police patrolling in sensitive areas22 minutes ago
-
DC Quetta visits polling stations, expresses satisfaction over arrangements32 minutes ago
-
Khursheed Shah casts vote in Sukkur NA-20132 minutes ago
-
SSP Hyderabad visits polling stations, urges Police vigilance for election security32 minutes ago