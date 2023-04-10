Close
Foolproof Traffic Arrangements For Pak-NZ Cricket Matches

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Foolproof traffic arrangements for Pak-NZ cricket matches

City Traffic Police Lahore on Monday started implementing foolproof traffic arrangements for the three T20 matches between Pakistan and New Zealand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police Lahore on Monday started implementing foolproof traffic arrangements for the three T20 matches between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Tonight, the New Zealand cricket team landed at Airport here, which was led to the hotel by CTO Lahore Captain (Retd) Mustansar Feroze.

The first one-day match between the two teams would be played on April 14 (Friday), second match on April 15 and last T20 match on April 17 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

In this regard, SP Traffic Saddar division Asif Siddique and SP City Shahzad Khan visited various points, parking stands, routes and diversions.

The CTO Lahore said that in total, 10 DSPs, 1536 traffic personnel under the supervision of SP Asif Siddique and SP City Shehzad Khan would perform duty at hotels, airports, Gaddafi Stadium and parking points. About 20 forklifts would also be deployed to eliminate wrong parking.

The CTO said that spectators would be able to park their vehicles at Government College Gulberg, Liberty Parking and LDA Plaza. Foolproof traffic arrangements would be made from the hotel to the Gaddafi Stadium and from the stadium to the hotel, be added.

He said that the roads would be closed for a minimum period of time at the arrival and departure of the teams.

Mustansar Feroze said that all the diversions would be opened for traffic as soon as the movement passed, adding that no road would be permanently closed.

During the matches, traffic would flow as usual on Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, Ferozepur Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg Road, he asserted.

Mustansar Feroze said that according to the traffic plan, spectators coming from Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road could park at Gate Government College for Boys from Ferozepur Road, whereas spectators coming from Thokar Niaz Bagh would be able to park at Government College for Boys from Cricket Campus Pul Barkat Market, Kalma Chowk Underpass.

Spectators coming from Cantt, Defence, Cavalry could park at Hussain Chowk, Liberty Parking and Sunfort Hotel Parking.

Cricket fans coming from Kasur, Kahana Model Town would be able to park at Government College along with Ferozepur Main Gate and Central Park.

Apart from this, pedestrians would be able to enter the stadium from Cricket FIFA Gate, Liberty and Government College.

Citizens would be kept informed through Rasta app, Rasta FM 88.6, he added.

