Foolproof traffic arrangements orders

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :SSP Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik on Thursday met traffic officials to review foolproof traffic arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram.

According to traffic police, he directed the Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub Inspectors to take action against encroachments, with the cooperation of departments concerned, on the route of processions and alternative roads.

The SSP said that all officers and traffic wardens would display service cards at their uniforms during Muharram.

SSP Sukkur said that a separate alternative route would be reserved for the emergency vehicles while traffic officials would perform duties during 5th, 9th and 10th Muharram-ul-Haram.