Open Menu

Foot And Mouth Disease (FMD) Outbreak Severely Affects Livestock

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak severely affects livestock

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Foot and Mouth disease (FMD) outbreak claimed the lives of more than 50 cattle here in Sargodha and its surrounding areas,prompting locals to demand urgent action from Livestock department.

Azhar Hussain, a cattle farmer from Zafar colony,informed APP on Wednesday that he lost 10 big animals including three cows due to this disease,causing severe financial losses.

He stressed the urgent need for vaccination to prevent the further spread.

Muhammad Usman,a cattle breeder said that animals suffering from fever and throat clustering caused their spot deaths.He called department concerned for immediate steps to contain the outbreak.

In response,Deputy Director livestock Tanveer Kalyar acknowledged the alarming spread of the FMD and assured that efforts were being made to control the viral disease.

Recent Stories

12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration

12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration

15 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in ..

ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in 2024

45 minutes ago
 61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' A ..

61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' AI at summit in France

1 hour ago
 Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintai ..

Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintain highest level of combat read ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025

4 hours ago
UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen

UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen

10 hours ago
 Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, ou ..

Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, outlines AI opportunities, impac ..

11 hours ago
 Future of Mobility Forum explores leading experien ..

Future of Mobility Forum explores leading experiences in reshaping aviation, aut ..

11 hours ago
 UAE initiates first phase of decade-long Blue Visa ..

UAE initiates first phase of decade-long Blue Visa system

12 hours ago
 Georgia’s Prime Minister: UAE’s progress serve ..

Georgia’s Prime Minister: UAE’s progress serves as both inspiration & valuab ..

12 hours ago
 NMDC Group delivers net profit of AED3.1 bn for 20 ..

NMDC Group delivers net profit of AED3.1 bn for 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan