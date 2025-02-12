Foot And Mouth Disease (FMD) Outbreak Severely Affects Livestock
Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2025 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Foot and Mouth disease (FMD) outbreak claimed the lives of more than 50 cattle here in Sargodha and its surrounding areas,prompting locals to demand urgent action from Livestock department.
Azhar Hussain, a cattle farmer from Zafar colony,informed APP on Wednesday that he lost 10 big animals including three cows due to this disease,causing severe financial losses.
He stressed the urgent need for vaccination to prevent the further spread.
Muhammad Usman,a cattle breeder said that animals suffering from fever and throat clustering caused their spot deaths.He called department concerned for immediate steps to contain the outbreak.
In response,Deputy Director livestock Tanveer Kalyar acknowledged the alarming spread of the FMD and assured that efforts were being made to control the viral disease.
