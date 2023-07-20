Open Menu

Foot-care Program Under EIDHCP Launched In 171 RHCs Of Punjab's 20 Districts

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Foot-care program under EIDHCP launched in 171 RHCs of Punjab's 20 districts

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir has inaugurated the Expanded Integrated Diabetes-Hypertension Care Project (EIDHCP) in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir has inaugurated the Expanded Integrated Diabetes-Hypertension Care Project (EIDHCP) in the province.

According to the P&SHD spokesperson on Thursday, the program is including Foot-care and it has been launched in 171 Rural Health Centers (RHCs) situated in 20 districts of Punjab.

The programme is being implemented by National Communicable Diseases Control Programme (NCDCP) and P&SHD in collaboration with Association for Social Development (ASD).

On the occasion, the minister said that the foot-care and suitable footwear intervention would help preventing foot complications besides better managing any severe foot condition if it happened in diabetes patients. He informed that 20 district headquarters hospitals (DHQs) in the province would also be enabled for secondary level diabetes foot-care under this programme. The project is being executed in districts Jhelum, Khushab, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Jhang, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Okara, Attock, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Chiniot and Mandi Bahauddin, the minister said.

Dr. Jamal Nasir advised the diabetic patients to take as much care of their feet as do they care for their face. He said that necessary consultation along with medical facilities would be provided to the diabetes patients for foot-care at these RHCs besides arrangements for access to appropriate footwear centers. He said that diabetes and blood pressure diseases could be prevented by adopting a healthy lifestyle. Diabetes patients could lead a healthy life by walking and taking exercise regularly, the minister said.

Director General Health Services, Punjab Dr. Ilyas Gondal, Dr. Shaheer Elahi of Islamabad Healthcare academy, Professional Association for Social Development Chief Coordinator Dr. Muhammad Aamir Khan and others attended the launching ceremony.

Related Topics

Multan Islamabad Punjab Aamir Khan Chiniot Okara Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Nasir Lead Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Jhelum Khanewal Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Attock Blood

Recent Stories

Pakistan achieves remarkable progress under CPEC f ..

Pakistan achieves remarkable progress under CPEC framework: Nisar Cheema

4 seconds ago
 Caretaker Info minister condemns Bara explosion

Caretaker Info minister condemns Bara explosion

6 seconds ago
 Election of Nawabshah Press club held

Election of Nawabshah Press club held

8 seconds ago
 UAE attends ICAO&#039;s Stocktaking 2023 in Canada

UAE attends ICAO&#039;s Stocktaking 2023 in Canada

11 minutes ago
 Four women among 12 medical officers recruited for ..

Four women among 12 medical officers recruited for 11 Balochistan' jails

16 minutes ago
 SCO member states unite to promote "Shanghai Spiri ..

SCO member states unite to promote "Shanghai Spirit" for global progress, prospe ..

16 minutes ago
Ataya Exhibition kicks off in Amman

Ataya Exhibition kicks off in Amman

26 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Sakhalin Shipping Company, Affiliated ..

US Sanctions Sakhalin Shipping Company, Affiliated Companies, 14 Vessels - Treas ..

23 minutes ago
 Russian bombs target frontline Ukraine chemical pl ..

Russian bombs target frontline Ukraine chemical plant

23 minutes ago
 Fleetwood joins amateur Lamprecht at top of Britis ..

Fleetwood joins amateur Lamprecht at top of British Open leaderboard

23 minutes ago
 NA offers Fateha for former MNA, Tariq Fazal's son ..

NA offers Fateha for former MNA, Tariq Fazal's son, martyred personnel of law en ..

23 minutes ago
 US Imposes New Sanctions On Kalashnikov Concern, I ..

US Imposes New Sanctions On Kalashnikov Concern, Its General Director Lepin - St ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan