Footage Being Collected To Compile Report On Imran's Attack: DPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2022 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat, Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah on Friday said that a team was engaged in collecting footage of firing incident occurred on Thursday at Wazirabad.

Talking to a private television channel, he said, a report based on evidences was being compiled regarding attack on Imran Khan.

He said at least nine empty shells have been found from the firing site, while two SMGs were also taken into custody for investigation. In reply to a question about guard's firing, he said, we were probing the matter through cameras.

He said, we should wait for final report being prepared on the basis of footage and cameras.

Replying to a question, he said a supporter of PTI had helped in arresting the culprit behind the firing incident.

