Football and badminton competitions held to mark ID

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :In connection with the Independence Day celebrations, the sports department organized football and badminton competitions for boys and girls at Al-Fatah sports complex.

The department sources said here on Friday that in badminton (girls) category, Bushra Qayyum stood first, Zoya Saleem second while in boys category, Amir islam won the first position, Mohammad Naveed got second and Mohammad Salim stood on third position.

Tehsil Sports Officer Sharjeel Ahmed was chief guest who later distributed medals and certificates among winners.

In the football competitions, Al-Fateh Football Club beat Faisalabad Football Club. Secretary General Football Association Muhammad Aslam But was chief guest.