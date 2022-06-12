Football cup between maddaris' student-minority youth highlights strong bond of interfaith harmony in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The week long Friendship Football Cup that just concluded at Qayyum Stadium Peshawar on Friday, has highlighted strong bond of interfaith harmony in Pakistan by bringing players of religious seminaries and minority youth on single playground to compete for championship.

For spectators it was also a unique moment to see youngsters of different faiths embracing each others as mark of sportsmen spirit and friendship as well after completion of the matches.

The tournament was jointly organized by Directorate of sports and Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the objective of portraying real face of Pakistan where people of different religions are living in mutual co-existence and in an environment of friendship and fraternity.

In all a total of six teams participated in the Friendship Football Cup, three from religious seminaries and three from minority youth.

The final played on Friday (June 10) was won by Daral Uloom Taleem ul Quran who defeated Krishna Club Nowshera by 3-0.

The spectators of the final match were also a mix of people from different faiths, reflecting true spirit of harmony and honor by congratulating each others over result of the match.

"It was a unique experience, Friendship Football tournament not only provided us the opportunity to play with students of religious maddaris, but also bring us close to each others, making us friends," observed Bacha Gul, Captain of Krishna Nowshera representing Hindu community.

Talking to APP, Bacha Gul said majority of the youth from minority were in the influence of reports portraying students of religious seminaries as extremists, but the opportunity of interaction with them removed all the misconceptions.

Bacha insisted on holding of such tournaments for other games, providing opportunities to more people from both sides to come close and get the opportunity of understanding each others.

"The Football tournament helped in removing the misconception created about students of religious maddaris who are portrayed as religious extremists and intolerant," remarked Qari Sohail, Captain Darul Uloom Quran team.

Expressing his comments after winning the tournament, Qari Sohail said minority youth were like our brothers and this mentality can be proved through holding of such events where people of different faiths were provided opportunity to come close to each other for playing.

He also appreciated Youth Affairs and Sports Directorates for providing opportunity to students of religious seminaries of participating in tournaments.

"The tournament will play an effective role in conveying the message to world that minorities are enjoying equal rights and proper treatment in Pakistan," commented Wazir Zada, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Minority Affairs.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the tournament, Provincial Minister appreciated the efforts of Youth Directorate and Deeni Maddaris for arranging such a unique and meaningful event.

The KP government, he continued, was signing a contract of holding minorities conference and for this purpose an amount of Rs 30 million had been reserved.

The government, he continued, had also decided to celebrate three festivals of each religion at official level with the objective of showing solidarity with them.

Representing Religious Madaris, Maulana Hizbullah told APP that the objective of arranging this event was to remove misconceptions about our country and convey to the world the strong bond of inter faith harmony among our people.

He said the students of religious seminaries were very happy over playing with minority youth and the tournament had made them friends who were now connected with each others through social media and exchanging views.

He also demanded of the government to hold such events on regular basis and arrange tournaments of other games for bringing Muslims and minorities more nearer to each other and for breaking the inertia developed through wrong reports.