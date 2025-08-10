Football Match Held In Larkana As Part Of Celebrations Of Maraak E Haq
Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2025 | 01:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) LARKANA, Aug 10,(APP) As part of the celebrations for August 14, Independence Day ( Battle for Truth), a final football match was held the other day at the Municipal Stadium Larkana on Sunday, under the directives of the Government of Sindh and the arrangements of the Sindh Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, between Al-Shams Football Club Larkana and Mehran Football Club Larkana.
On this occasion, the special guests included Advocate Anwar Ali Lahr, Mayor Municipal Corporation Larkana; Deputy Commissioner Larkana Wajahat Ghafoor Mirani; Advocate Abdul Nabi Sario, District Attorney Larkana; Mahfooz Ahmed Makani, District Officer Sports; Gulbahar Magsi, DEO Secondary Schools Larkana; officials from the Sports Department, and a large number of citizens.
The ceremony began with the hoisting of the national flag, followed by the national anthem. Slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” (Long live Pakistan), “Pak Army Zindabad” (Long live Pakistan Army), and “Jashn-e-Azadi Zindabad” (Long live Independence Day) were also chanted.
The distinguished guests were presented with traditional Ajraks. Afterwards, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Wajahat Ghafoor Mirani, while talking to the media, said that under the directives of the Government of Sindh, with arrangements by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs and the district administration, they were organizing this sports festival to instill a spirit of healthy activities among the youth of Sindh, and to convey the message that we are a free nation living in a free country.
He urged that such programs should be attended enthusiastically and that we should love our country.
On the occasion, Mayor Municipal Corporation Larkana Advocate Anwar Ali Lahr said that under the directives of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Sindh Government, Independence Day programs are being organized from August 1 to August 14, 2025, under the title “Battle for Truth.” Today’s football match is also part of this series to inspire enthusiasm among the youth.
At the end of the ceremony, the winning team of the final match, Al-Shams Football Club Larkana, was awarded the winner’s trophy, while the runner-up team, Mehran Football Club Larkana, was given medals. The captains and vice-captains of both teams also received trophies and medals. Before the start of the final match, the Deputy Commissioner of Larkana kicked the ball to inaugurate the game.
