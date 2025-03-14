Open Menu

Football Player Muhammad Riaz Called On Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 10:44 PM

Football player Muhammad Riaz called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur

Football player Muhammad Riaz called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Football player Muhammad Riaz called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur here on Friday..

Muhammad Riaz who belongs to district Hangu has represented Pakistan in international football competitions, but he had recently been working at a local shop for his livelihood. After a video went viral on social media, the chief minister took notice and invited him to the CM House for a meeting.

The chief minister presented Muhammad Riaz with a financial assistance cheque of Rs. 1 million and appointed him as a football coach under the Department of Sports. 

Provincial Minister for Sports, Fakhar Jahan, was also present on the occasion. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister stated that athletes like Muhammad Riaz are valuable assets to the nation and need proper support.

 

He emphasized that the current provincial government will fully encourage and support such talented youth. Ali Amin Gandapur further mentioned that instead of focusing on only a few specific sports, the provincial government is taking steps to promote all kinds of sports. 

Along with mainstream sports, the government is also organizing activities to promote regional and traditional games, providing young people with opportunities to showcase their talents.

He assured that the provincial government will not only encourage talented athletes but also provide them with all possible support.

Muhammad Riaz expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for inviting him and for extending generous support.

Recent Stories

Rashid bin Humaid Ramadan Council 2025 hosts panel ..

Rashid bin Humaid Ramadan Council 2025 hosts panel discussion on media's role in ..

51 seconds ago
 Motorway Police M-3 arrest kidnapper, rescue abduc ..

Motorway Police M-3 arrest kidnapper, rescue abducted youth

1 minute ago
 Crackdown on price gouging: 5 tailoring shops seal ..

Crackdown on price gouging: 5 tailoring shops sealed in Mirpur

1 minute ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive winners of Sheik ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive winners of Sheikha Amina Al Ghurair Best Voice ..

16 minutes ago
 PPP issues party ticket to Saba Talpur to contest ..

PPP issues party ticket to Saba Talpur to contest NA-213 Umerkot election

2 minutes ago
 Campaign against profiteers continues in Karachi

Campaign against profiteers continues in Karachi

2 minutes ago
Football player Muhammad Riaz called on Chief Mini ..

Football player Muhammad Riaz called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Am ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interf ..

Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kheeal Das Kohist ..

2 minutes ago
 UNSC slams terrorist attack on Jaffar Express, cal ..

UNSC slams terrorist attack on Jaffar Express, calls for punishing those respons ..

5 minutes ago
 End of terrorism inevitable, says governor Punjab

End of terrorism inevitable, says governor Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Govt committed to eradicating terrorism: Talal Ch

Govt committed to eradicating terrorism: Talal Ch

5 minutes ago
 SHO dismissed over corruption, criminal links

SHO dismissed over corruption, criminal links

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan