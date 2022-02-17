UrduPoint.com

Football Stadium At Kakri Ground In Lyari To Be Ready By This August : Administrator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Football stadium at Kakri Ground in Lyari to be ready by this August : Administrator

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday said that the construction of the football stadium at Kakri Ground in Lyari would be completed by August this year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday said that the construction of the football stadium at Kakri Ground in Lyari would be completed by August this year.

He said this while reviewing the ongoing development works at Kakri Ground here.

"Gymnasium and other development works will be completed on time. Kakri Ground is historically important for the Jiyalas. Anyone else was elected from this area but Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is serving Lyari," the administrator added.

He said that the construction of a sports complex at Kakri Ground would provide sports facilities to the local people.

"Boxing courts will be set up to provide world-class sports facilities to the locals, he said, adding that Kakri Ground covers an area of 3.5 acres and a complete sports complex is being developed on it.

He directed the Project Director to set up a treatment plant on the drain passing along Kakri Ground so that its water could be used for planting trees and plants.

"After the completion of this project, the people here will be able to breathe in the open air and the youth will be able to use their potential," he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Football Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sports Water Lyari August From Boxing

Recent Stories

Attack on eastern Ukraine kindergarten 'false flag ..

Attack on eastern Ukraine kindergarten 'false flag' operation: UK PM

2 minutes ago
 Seminar held to mark World Radio Day

Seminar held to mark World Radio Day

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Agriculture University organizes I.T Exhibi ..

Sindh Agriculture University organizes I.T Exhibition

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Expels US Deputy Chief of Mission Gorman Fr ..

Moscow Expels US Deputy Chief of Mission Gorman From Russia - US Embassy

2 minutes ago
 Russia to Be Forced to React to Absence of US Read ..

Russia to Be Forced to React to Absence of US Readiness to Agree on Security - M ..

4 minutes ago
 Yamal LNG Production Up 4% Y/Y to 19.6Mln Tonnes o ..

Yamal LNG Production Up 4% Y/Y to 19.6Mln Tonnes of LNG in 2021 - Novatek

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>