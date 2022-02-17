Football stadium at Kakri Ground in Lyari to be ready by this August : Administrator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday said that the construction of the football stadium at Kakri Ground in Lyari would be completed by August this year.

He said this while reviewing the ongoing development works at Kakri Ground here.

"Gymnasium and other development works will be completed on time. Kakri Ground is historically important for the Jiyalas. Anyone else was elected from this area but Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is serving Lyari," the administrator added.

He said that the construction of a sports complex at Kakri Ground would provide sports facilities to the local people.

"Boxing courts will be set up to provide world-class sports facilities to the locals, he said, adding that Kakri Ground covers an area of 3.5 acres and a complete sports complex is being developed on it.

He directed the Project Director to set up a treatment plant on the drain passing along Kakri Ground so that its water could be used for planting trees and plants.

"After the completion of this project, the people here will be able to breathe in the open air and the youth will be able to use their potential," he said.