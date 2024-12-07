Open Menu

Football Tournament Held To Support Shoukat Khanum Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Football tournament held to support Shoukat Khanum Hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Student Ambassador of Shoukat Khanum Hospital, Musa Ahmad Khan here Saturday organized a football tournament to support the hospital and highlight its activities for welfare of the ailing community.

The tournament was organized in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA) and with the support of Royal Engineering and Electric Company and Amin Hotel Peshawar.

About 65 players from eight teams participated in the tournament while the final match was played between Gunners team and CFC.

CFC who won the tournament trophy was awarded the cash prize of eight thousand rupees and the runner-up team was gifted shirts and caps from Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

The donation collected from the event was given to Shoukat Khanum Hospital for the welfare of patients.

