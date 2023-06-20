UrduPoint.com

Football Tournament Named After Martyr Kicks Off

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Football tournament named after martyr kicks off

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The first 'All Pakistan Flood Lights Shaheed Brig. Mustafa Kamal Burki Memorial Football Tournament' began with a glittering opening ceremony here at Baisakhi Football Stadium.

Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad, Shaheed Brig Mustafa Kamal Burki's elder brother Haji Zarwali Khan Burki, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Dera Farhan and Regional sports Officer Anwar Kamal Burki were the chief guest of the opening ceremony of the event attended by a large number of people and football players.

As many as 32 teams from across the country are participating in this national-level event being organized by Regional Sports Office, Dera Ismail Khan.

Talking to APP on this occasion, Regional Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Burki said this event was named after a martyr to convey a message to those who wanted to harm the peace of Pakistan.

He said the role of the martyrs of the security forces of Pakistan was unforgettable, adding, their sacrifices for the peace and security of the motherland and to eradicate terrorism could never be forgotten.

"Mustafa Kamal Burki Shaheed, having a number of achievements for Pakistan, was our hero and will remain so" He said this event would provide an opportunity for football lovers of Dera Ismail Khan to witness a quality game in their city.

He thanked District Football Association for its support in organizing such an event.

Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad said this event was a message to anti-state elements that the nation was proud of their valiant martyrs. He said all the conspiracies against Pakistan would be failed and the country would continue to progress.

