Football & Volleyball Tournaments From Feb 20

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Football & volleyball tournaments from Feb 20

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) All Pakistan Inter-Boards Collegiate Football (boys) and Volleyball (Girls) Championship 2024-25 will be inaugurated at Sandal College, Millat Road, under the aegis of the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Faisalabad on February 20.

Commissioner Maryam Khan will be chief guest at the opening ceremony.

Teams from 16 education boards across country will participate in football (boys) competitions while 7 teams will take part in volleyball (girls) matches.

The championship will be played till February 25 at Sandal College, Divisional Public school Civil Lines, and women matches will be held at Government Post Graduate College Samanabad.

