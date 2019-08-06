Footpath vendors experiencing large crowd ahead of Azadi day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :As Independence day approaches near, like other cities of the country, most of the footpaths in the busy areas of the Federal capital have been filled with makeshift shops, targeting motorists for making brisk business during the Independence day shopping frenzy.

Majority makeshift vendors on the footpaths are experiencing large number of buyers, mainly of the lower-and middle-income-group to purchase Azadi related items. Roadside stalls loaded with flags, T-shirts with trousers, bangles, badges, wrist bands, caps, face masks, glasses and balloons. These items are selling like hot cake in all over the city.

According to makeshift stall holders, every year Independence day increased their business activities, adding that they also offer special discount rates to facilitate buyers, adding, they are much excited with with the rising demand of their selling items.

A roadside vendor in Blue area said, our sales have gone up by over 70 to 90 per cent this year and well surpassed our targets.

A motorists on double road F-6/1 said , to flaunt our love for the motherland, we have purchased newly designed multicolor T-shirts, batches and wristbands especially for the Independence day.

"This year," the shop owner said, "we have received a healthy number of orders for flags and Caps," a vendor added.

A vendor Hanif Waris says, "I almost sold out a huge stock of buntings and national flags". He hoped he will earn good profit this year, as compared to last year".

Children are anxiously waiting for August 14 as they are in first row to buy national flags, said a motorist Sajjid Noman.

A salesman of a Azadi printed shirts for adults at G-10 said, this year, the demand for T-shirts is a bit higher than the previous years.