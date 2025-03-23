Open Menu

FoP Distributes Ramazan Ration Among PwDs

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2025 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Friends of Paraplegics (FoP) has distributed food packages among persons with disabilities (PwDs) and other deserving individuals during the month of Ramazan.

This initiative was carried out with the support of charitable institutions and philanthropists from both within the country and abroad. The objective is to provide relief to needy individuals amid rising inflation and to help them move toward self-sufficiency.

Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, CEO Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP), distributed food packages to deserving individuals at the center’s lawn.

On this occasion, he asked the recipients not to let poverty or disability become obstacles in their progress. He encouraged them to strive tirelessly to transition from being aid recipients to becoming aid providers.

As part of this ration distribution, 81 deserving employees from PCP, including Class IV staff such as laundry workers, janitors, security personnel, maintenance staff, cooks, gardeners, and drivers, received food packages sponsored by Daewoo Pakistan President Sajid Khan Batoor and local philanthropist Haji Babrak.

Similarly, 21 deserving local and Afghan poor wheelchair-bound paraplegics received ration packages on behalf of the UK-based Muslim charity Human Relief Mission (HRM).

On this occasion, FoP, Chairman Sanaullah and General Secretary Engr Irfanullah expressed profound gratitude to Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, the organization’s patron-in-chief, for his unwavering support and commitment to the Ramazan ration program despite his numerous official obligations.

They assured that their platform would continue its mission to empower persons with disabilities, making them productive and self-reliant members of society.

Haji Babrak and other community leaders present at the event acknowledged that Friends of Paraplegics has become a major source of support for PwDs. They praised the organization's officials for not letting their disabilities hinder their progress but actively working for the welfare of other underprivileged paraplegics.

The participants also appreciated the selfless services of the organization and expressed hope that such welfare initiatives would continue in the future.

