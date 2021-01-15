UrduPoint.com
For Arrested Over Packing Fake Mobil Oil In Renowned Brand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 08:31 PM

For arrested over packing fake Mobil oil in renowned brand

District administration Peshawar Friday arrested four persons for packing fake Mobil oil in the renowned brand from Shoaba Bazaar and also sealed two godowns while an owner of a bakery was also arrested over unhygienic conditions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Friday arrested four persons for packing fake Mobil oil in the renowned brand from Shoaba Bazaar and also sealed two godowns while an owner of a bakery was also arrested over unhygienic conditions.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Dr, Ihtesham-ul-Haq conducted raids in Shoaba Bazaar after arresting four persons over packing fake Mobil oil in the packing of a renowned brand. Two godowns were also sealed.

Investigation was in progress from the arrested persons and further actions against fake mobil oil will be initiated on information to be obtained from the arrested accused.

Similarly, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Aftab Khan arrested the owner of a bakery during inspection of various sweets and bakery shops at Namak Mandi and City Circular Road.

