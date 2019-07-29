For effective working of any system requisite support must come from top: Chief Justice of Pakistan

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) : Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on Monday said that no system was bad, but its operators made it good or bad.

"For effective working of any system, the requisite support must come from the top, coupled with small things must be taken into consideration to make a difference in big way," the Chief Justice added.

He expressed these views in the "Orientation Session for Judges of Model Civil Appellate Courts (MCACs) and Model Trial Magistrate Courts (MTMCs)" under the auspices of "Expeditious Justice Initiative" held at the Federal Judicial academy (FJA).Speaking about the change, Khosa said, "One must change himself/herself first to see the change in the society. Change always comes from the top. It always comes bearing gifts. We have a changed judiciary today in Pakistan. It was passionately delivering justice to the people. Our passionate judges are judging without fear or favour." In his intellectual sort of discourse with the audience, the chief justice cited several verses from the glorious Quran for the sensitization, education and enlightenment of all which reflect the timeless commitment of the holy Quran to the basic standards of justice.

"Rendering justice ranks as the most noble of acts of devotion next to belief in Allah (SWT). It was the greatest of all the duties entrusted to the prophets and it is the strongest justification for man's stewardship of earth.

There were seven types of people, Allah (SWT) loved the most. Those who administer justice Allah (SWT) loved them the most.Allah (SWT) had made it obligatory upon Himself that He would love them and they would have no fear, nor wouldl they grieve. Having no fear or sadness was an attribute of people of Heaven. By giving justice to the justice- seekers, you will have this feeling of people of Heaven in this world. There is no substitute of that feeling in this world. Keep delivering justice, Allah (SWT) would give you a great reward both in this world and in the world hereafter", the chief justice of Pakistan remarked.

He also dwelt at length about the rationale behind the creation of Model Courts in the country. Firstly, the creation of Criminal Trial Model Courts (MTMCs) and now Civil Appellate Model Courts and also Model Trial Magistrate Courts (MTMCs) through the length and breadth of the country with a mission to provide expeditious justice to the people both in criminal and civil cases.

On the occasion, the Chief who was also Chairman, board of Governors of the Academy, also inaugurated the Judicial Officers' Mess in the Academy.

Earlier, Director General of the Academy, Hayat Ali Shah presented his welcome address.

A panel discussion on "Working of MCACs & MTMCs- The Challenges" was also conducted by the panelists.

In total 206 Judges of MCACs (93) and MTMCs (113) from all over Pakistan attended the orientation in the Academy.