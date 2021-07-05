For first time Balochistan getting attention by any govt : Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said for the first time attention was being given to the Balochistan province due to its rich natural resources and manpower as its development was one of the government's foremost priorities

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said for the first time attention was being given to the Balochistan province due to its rich natural resources and manpower as its development was one of the government's foremost priorities .

The provision of basic facilities, including network of roads, employment generation through industrial development and agricultural development was being ensured, he added.

The prime minister expressed these views while presiding over a briefing / meeting here about the progress of South Balochistan development package.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Federal ministers Asad Umar, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and Zubaida Jalal, Special Assistant to the PM Dr Shehbaz Gill, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa, provincial ministers and senior officers concerned were in attendance.