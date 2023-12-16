For first time in history, Punjab govt conducts first artificial rain in Lahore  

, ,

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi mentions the deployment of 48 flares for cloud seeding during the initiative.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2023) The Punjab government on Saturday successfully conducted a test for artificial rain through cloud-seeding over a specific area to address the issue of smog.

Cloud seeding, also known as artificial rain, is a weather modification technique designed to stimulate precipitation by introducing various substances into clouds that promote the formation of raindrops.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a press talk and unveiled the whole plan with the media. He said that the artificial rain experiment received support from the UAE, leading to approximately 10% of Lahore experiencing rainfall as a result.

Emphasizing the commitment to the success of the artificial rain endeavor, Naqvi highlighted that monitoring and attention to the experiment began as early as 9:00 in the morning.

He expressed gratitude to the Environment Department and the UAE team for their assistance in the process.

Artificial rain involves inducing showers by introducing substances into clouds that act as cloud condensation or ice nuclei, facilitating the formation and growth of precipitation particles. Common substances used for cloud seeding include silver iodide, potassium iodide, and liquid propane.

Cloud seeding is typically carried out using aircraft, ground-based generators, or rockets. The effectiveness of artificial rain depends on factors such as cloud type, temperature, and atmospheric conditions. While some studies suggest that cloud seeding can enhance precipitation under specific conditions, ongoing research and debate surround its overall effectiveness and long-term environmental impact.