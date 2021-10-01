For first time PTV to broadcast live Friday Sermon from President House: Fawad

Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the "Friday Sermon" was being broadcast live from the Jamia Masjid of the President House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the "Friday Sermon" was being broadcast live from the Jamia Masjid of the President House.

In a statement, he said broadcast of the Friday sermon live was an important step towards the model of the state of Madina.

Fawad said that the ptv will broadcast the sermon live every Friday at 1:00 pm.