For First Time PTV To Broadcast Live Friday Sermon From President House: Fawad

Fri 01st October 2021 | 01:15 PM

Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the "Friday Sermon" was being broadcast live from the Jamia Masjid of the President House

In a statement, he said broadcast of the Friday sermon live was an important step towards the model of the state of Madina.

Fawad said that the ptv will broadcast the sermon live every Friday at 1:00 pm.

