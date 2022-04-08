UrduPoint.com

For God's Sake! Please Stop Spreading Rumors, Farah Khan Reacts To Allegations

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 08, 2022 | 01:25 PM

For God's sake! Please stop spreading rumors, Farah Khan reacts to allegations

The close friend of first lady Bushra Bibi has strongly condemned all accusations and rumors with regard to her and her family, saying all those who have tarnished her image must remember their sisters.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2022) Farah Khan, the close friend of first lady Bushra Bibi, has rejected all the accusations against her and her family and requested the public to stop spreading rumours.

In a statement issued on her official social media accounts, Farah Khan whose real name is Farah Shahzadi strongly condemned all accusations and rumours about her and her family.

She claimed that she had never been involved in politics or been in a position to interfere in the government's affairs.

She wrote, "I outrightly condemn all accusations and rumors with regards to myself and my family.

I have neither involved myself in politics nor was I ever in a position to interfere in Governmental affairs. Those who have attempted to tarnish my character must remember their sisters,".

Farah said her husband had clarified the information about their business and people in her circle have denounced the allegations. She said she and her family had been under stress owing to all allegations leveled against her. She requested the public not to believe the hearsay.

"My family has been in a constant state of distress and suffering. For God's sake! Please stop spreading rumors and connecting me and my family with such hearsay."

Related Topics

Business Social Media Farah Circle God Family All Government Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

All eyes on PM speech today after SC verdict on NA ..

All eyes on PM speech today after SC verdict on NA Speaker’s ruling

2 hours ago
 SC declares ruling of deputy speaker as unconstitu ..

SC declares ruling of deputy speaker as unconstitutional, orders restoration of ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th April 2022

4 hours ago
 Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - ..

Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - Prime Minister

13 hours ago
 Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healt ..

Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healthy life

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.