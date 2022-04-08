(@Abdulla99267510)

The close friend of first lady Bushra Bibi has strongly condemned all accusations and rumors with regard to her and her family, saying all those who have tarnished her image must remember their sisters.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2022) Farah Khan, the close friend of first lady Bushra Bibi, has rejected all the accusations against her and her family and requested the public to stop spreading rumours.

In a statement issued on her official social media accounts, Farah Khan whose real name is Farah Shahzadi strongly condemned all accusations and rumours about her and her family.

She claimed that she had never been involved in politics or been in a position to interfere in the government's affairs.

She wrote, "I outrightly condemn all accusations and rumors with regards to myself and my family.

I have neither involved myself in politics nor was I ever in a position to interfere in Governmental affairs. Those who have attempted to tarnish my character must remember their sisters,".

Farah said her husband had clarified the information about their business and people in her circle have denounced the allegations. She said she and her family had been under stress owing to all allegations leveled against her. She requested the public not to believe the hearsay.

"My family has been in a constant state of distress and suffering. For God's sake! Please stop spreading rumors and connecting me and my family with such hearsay."